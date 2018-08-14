Symrise (SY1) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.33 ($79.92).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €78.94 ($89.70) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

