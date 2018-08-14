Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.12

News headlines about Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sykes Enterprises earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 48.0486200036315 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. 209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.95 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

