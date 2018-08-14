Switch (SWCH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen upgraded Switch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Switch stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Switch has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott Russell Gragson sold 106,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,393,544.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 199,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,515,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,806,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,166,808 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

