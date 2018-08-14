Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Industries International in a report released on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

SUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research set a $27.00 price objective on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:SUP opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $549.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Superior Industries International news, insider Parveen Kakar sold 4,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $87,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,438.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

