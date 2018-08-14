SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Snap Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SNAP)

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Snap in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Snap to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

SNAP opened at $12.57 on Monday. Snap has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -2.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. Snap had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $262.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million.

In related news, insider Imran Khan sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $7,392,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,752,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,833,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,108,881 shares of company stock worth $35,862,478.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at $255,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 171.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,157,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468,531 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Snap by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at $673,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

