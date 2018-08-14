Sunrun (RUN) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunrun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. 5,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,384. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.31). Sunrun had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 217,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 131,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,851,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,984,586 shares in the company, valued at $42,172,200.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,144,330 shares of company stock worth $50,125,793 over the last 90 days. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sunrun by 36.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 47.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

