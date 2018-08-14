SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

SNDE stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDE shares. ValuEngine upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

