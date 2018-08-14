SunCoke Energy (SXC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

SXC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $11.05 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.98.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 153,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

