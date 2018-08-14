Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 50,898 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,898 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Hanesbrands worth $24,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,109,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,830 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 512.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,429,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,470 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $46,176,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,565,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 222.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 956,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.02. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director David V. Singer purchased 31,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $553,395.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $476,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $309,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,160,317.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,620 shares of company stock worth $1,244,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.