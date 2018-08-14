Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 32,676 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Harley-Davidson worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 20.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,560,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after buying an additional 608,108 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,467,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,652,000 after buying an additional 352,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth approximately $8,416,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,375,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,990,000 after purchasing an additional 197,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,385,000 after purchasing an additional 177,319 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.