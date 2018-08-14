Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 142.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,218.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $166.34 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

