Strs Ohio Increases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 1.09% of AutoNation worth $47,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,891,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,724,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 280.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,429 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $5,660,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $2,027,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,272.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,189 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AN stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

