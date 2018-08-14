Strs Ohio Has $57.52 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lazard were worth $57,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,890,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 11.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,027,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after purchasing an additional 205,032 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at $90,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,134,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,091 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is 46.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Lazard from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

