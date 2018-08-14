Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illumina were worth $63,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $327.30 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $189.15 and a one year high of $341.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total transaction of $687,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,935 shares in the company, valued at $25,516,698.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $2,677,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,996 shares in the company, valued at $21,683,439.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,381 shares of company stock worth $12,338,431 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Illumina from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.53.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

