Street Capital Group (SCB) PT Lowered to C$0.90 at Raymond James

Street Capital Group (TSE:SCB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Street Capital Group from C$1.05 to C$0.90 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of SCB stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Street Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.50.

Street Capital Group (TSE:SCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Street Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of C$11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.00 million.

About Street Capital Group

Street Capital Group Inc, a financial services company, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the mortgage lending business in Canada. It provides a broad lineup of high ratio and conventional mortgages to borrowers, as well as sells the mortgages. The company offers residential mortgage loans primarily through its network of independent mortgage brokers.

