Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $5.30 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 0.8% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $3,046,960.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

