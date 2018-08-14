Stratasys (SSYS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSYS. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 target price on shares of Stratasys and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stratasys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.78.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.66. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 183.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Stratasys by 7.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 66,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth $1,294,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 68.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 188,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

