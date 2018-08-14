STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. STRATA Skin Sciences earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 46.0668017445374 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSKN. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 189,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. sell-side analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, Director Luann Via purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel E. Navarro purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

