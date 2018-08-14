Stilwell Value LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC)

Stilwell Value LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Sound Financial Bancorp makes up about 7.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 8.75% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sound Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of SFBC opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

In other news, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $68,299.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $29,283.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,993.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.