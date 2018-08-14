Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “$3.00” Price Target for Endologix (ELGX)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on Endologix and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Endologix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Endologix in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Endologix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Endologix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Endologix stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.23. Endologix has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. Endologix’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELGX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Endologix by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,644,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 565,175 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Endologix by 14.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Endologix by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endologix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Endologix in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

