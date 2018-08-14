Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Raises Position in Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Viacom, Inc. Class B makes up approximately 1.4% of Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAB. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAB stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

