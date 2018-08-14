Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Buys 34,360 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,360 shares during the quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.4% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 23,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.
