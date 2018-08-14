Sterlingcoin (SLG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $130,133.00

Sterlingcoin (CURRENCY:SLG) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Sterlingcoin has a total market capitalization of $130,133.00 and $86.00 worth of Sterlingcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sterlingcoin has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sterlingcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sterlingcoin alerts:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000524 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sterlingcoin Profile

Sterlingcoin (CRYPTO:SLG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2014. Sterlingcoin’s total supply is 4,241,006 coins. The Reddit community for Sterlingcoin is /r/sterlingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sterlingcoin’s official Twitter account is @SterlingcoinSLG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sterlingcoin’s official website is sterlingcoin.org

Buying and Selling Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sterlingcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sterlingcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sterlingcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sterlingcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sterlingcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.