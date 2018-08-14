Steps (STEPS) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Steps has a market capitalization of $20,474.00 and $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steps has traded flat against the dollar. One Steps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steps alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Steps

STEPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps

Steps Coin Trading

Steps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.