Stella-Jones (SJ) PT Raised to C$55.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJ. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Laurentian raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.75.

SJ stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.63. 316,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,417. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$42.90 and a 1-year high of C$52.22.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

