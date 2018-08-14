Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,427,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,926 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,079,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,006 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,822,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $397.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $119.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Read More: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.