Stein Mart (SMRT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of SMRT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stein Mart has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $326.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stein Mart by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

