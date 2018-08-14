StealthGas (GASS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of StealthGas from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.64. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,886,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 148,888 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 24.0% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 132.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 45.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,980,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 937,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

