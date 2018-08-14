Std Lf PLC/ADR (SLFPY) versus ANA HOLDINGS In/S (ALNPY) Head to Head Survey

Std Lf PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: ALNPY) and ANA HOLDINGS In/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Std Lf PLC/ADR and ANA HOLDINGS In/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Std Lf PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ANA HOLDINGS In/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Std Lf PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA HOLDINGS In/S has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Std Lf PLC/ADR and ANA HOLDINGS In/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Std Lf PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A ANA HOLDINGS In/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Std Lf PLC/ADR and ANA HOLDINGS In/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Std Lf PLC/ADR $21.88 billion 0.56 $900.87 million $1.54 10.71 ANA HOLDINGS In/S $17.81 billion 0.66 $1.29 billion N/A N/A

ANA HOLDINGS In/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Std Lf PLC/ADR.

Dividends

Std Lf PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. ANA HOLDINGS In/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Std Lf PLC/ADR pays out 92.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Std Lf PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Std Lf PLC/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Standard Life plc and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About ANA HOLDINGS In/S

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling services, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment engages in centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also consists of planning and sales of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment imports and exports goods related to air transportation; food products; aerospace and electronics businesses; and semiconductors products, as well as involved in in-store and non-store retailing. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

