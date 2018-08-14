State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $19.02 Million Holdings in NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,853 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.60% of NRG Yield Inc Class C worth $19,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 297,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 124,561 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 61,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Yield Inc Class C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYLD opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.18. NRG Yield Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.39 million. NRG Yield Inc Class C had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.42%. equities analysts expect that NRG Yield Inc Class C will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from NRG Yield Inc Class C’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. NRG Yield Inc Class C’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.09%.

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

