State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,151 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 620,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $50,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 9,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 16.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.22.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.09 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

