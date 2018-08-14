State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $45.67 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $45,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,358 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,567,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,345 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $65,225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,172,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,750,000 after acquiring an additional 418,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,361,000 after acquiring an additional 342,124 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

