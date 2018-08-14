Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,473,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,014,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coffee company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.