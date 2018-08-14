Starbase Trading 41.7% Lower This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $918,083.00 and approximately $2,314.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Starbase has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000304 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00260550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00156480 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000113 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase’s launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

