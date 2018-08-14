SSI Investment Management Inc. Sells 71,863 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

SSI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,863 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,569,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after buying an additional 237,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

