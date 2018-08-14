SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (SSAAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

Get SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR alerts:

Shares of SSAAY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,859. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.