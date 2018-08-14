SPX Flow (FLOW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLOW. Vertical Research cut SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPX Flow from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of FLOW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,380. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $54.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $531.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPX Flow by 9.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after buying an additional 46,019 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPX Flow during the second quarter worth about $959,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in SPX Flow by 22.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in SPX Flow by 3,081.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 45,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SPX Flow by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,931,000 after buying an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

