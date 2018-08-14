SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Stake Increased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16,464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,353,000 after acquiring an additional 986,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,970,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,201,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 634.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 448,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 387,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,681,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,203. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

