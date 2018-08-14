SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.8% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.30. 111,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,521. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $112.83 and a twelve month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.