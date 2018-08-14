SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Shares Bought by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,425,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,584,000 after acquiring an additional 34,559 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 144,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 139,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 81,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1613 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

