SpaceCoin (SPACE) Market Cap Reaches $100,855.00

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, SpaceCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar. One SpaceCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SpaceCoin has a total market cap of $100,855.00 and $79.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00075365 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001488 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000392 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,183.23 or 2.65697546 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000089 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001886 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00086490 BTC.

About SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 23,856,479 coins. SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SpaceCoin is spacecoin.info

Buying and Selling SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

