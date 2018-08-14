Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 93,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 194,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, EVP Quintanilla Daniel Muniz sold 1,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $58.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.78%. equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.34 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

