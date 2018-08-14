SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) & Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Critical Analysis

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NYSE: HR) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0.41% 0.80% 0.16% Healthcare Realty Trust 2.95% 0.72% 0.41%

This table compares SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH $154.27 million 0.64 $440,000.00 $1.00 7.04 Healthcare Realty Trust $424.50 million 8.89 $23.09 million $1.53 19.69

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0 1 0 0 2.00 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 6 2 0 2.25

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.57%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $29.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.51%. Given SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 78.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. Most of the Company's properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.2 million square feet nationwide.

