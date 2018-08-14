Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Share Price

News stories about Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quest Diagnostics earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 47.951283087546 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

DGX opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. MED cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, insider Mark Guinan sold 61,533 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $6,504,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,975.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 68,069 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,127.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,920.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,064 shares of company stock valued at $36,688,570 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

