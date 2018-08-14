Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mitel Networks (MITL) Share Price

Press coverage about Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mitel Networks earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.0176873673402 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MITL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mitel Networks from $9.50 to $11.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

Shares of Mitel Networks stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,175. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 2.32. Mitel Networks has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%.

In related news, EVP Todd Abbott sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $26,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Charbonneau sold 10,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $115,164.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,409.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,101 shares of company stock valued at $188,229. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

