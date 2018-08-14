Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FormFactor (FORM) Share Price

Media headlines about FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FormFactor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.7542228961222 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.55%. FormFactor’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $60,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

