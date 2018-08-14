Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BT Group (BT) Stock Price

Press coverage about BT Group (NYSE:BT) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BT Group earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5551489385047 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:
- Manchester United Women will make their competitive return exclusively live on BT Sport (sport.bt.com)
- How to watch AEK Athens v Celtic on BT Sport (sport.bt.com)
- EE’s chief marketer departs as BT merges marketing roles (thedrum.com)
- BT Sport’s Premier League 2018/19 team guides: Arsenal to Cardiff City (sport.bt.com)
- Premier League TV fixtures: BT Sport reveals October and November batch (sport.bt.com)
Shares of NYSE:BT opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.91.
About BT Group
BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.
