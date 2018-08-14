Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BT Group (BT) Stock Price

Press coverage about BT Group (NYSE:BT) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BT Group earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5551489385047 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:BT opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays cut shares of BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.90.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

