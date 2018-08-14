Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Equifax (EFX) Share Price

Media coverage about Equifax (NYSE:EFX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Equifax earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 44.9253390803386 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $128.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equifax has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $143.41. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Equifax had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $876.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,587.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,929.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

