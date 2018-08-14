Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mercer International (MERC) Share Price

News articles about Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mercer International earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.8082651670879 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

MERC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. 4,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,141. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.64. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.65 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MERC shares. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercer International from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

In other news, Director Eric Lauritzen sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $178,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Shepherd sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $85,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

