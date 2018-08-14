Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGT) Stock Price

News articles about Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE:HGT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hugoton Royalty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.8064873604172 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of HGT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 680,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of -0.67. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hugoton Royalty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust holds working interests in certain gas-producing properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

